UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Lifted by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 35.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,125 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 2,206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,756 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,915 shares of company stock valued at $44,372,099. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.68.

NYSE:UNH opened at $305.14 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $335.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $314.33 and a 200-day moving average of $303.02. The firm has a market cap of $289.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

