United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Increased to $201.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $201.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.94% from the company’s previous close.
UPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.39.
UPS opened at $157.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.41 and a 200-day moving average of $131.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.
In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. AXA lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 429,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,134,000 after purchasing an additional 60,070 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 451.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 474,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,292,000 after purchasing an additional 388,078 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.8% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 27,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 31,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
