United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Increased to $201.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $201.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.94% from the company’s previous close.

UPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.39.

UPS opened at $157.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.41 and a 200-day moving average of $131.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. AXA lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 429,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,134,000 after purchasing an additional 60,070 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 451.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 474,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,292,000 after purchasing an additional 388,078 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.8% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 27,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 31,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

