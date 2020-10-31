Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP stock opened at $177.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $210.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,353. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.63.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

