Under Armour Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 57,621 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 380% compared to the average volume of 12,004 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 229.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 285.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on UAA. 140166 upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $5.00 to $9.91 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.73.

NYSE UAA opened at $13.84 on Friday. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.