U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to post $103.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $105.87 million and the lowest is $100.40 million. U.S. Physical Therapy reported sales of $117.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $413.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $404.80 million to $417.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $460.28 million, with estimates ranging from $455.62 million to $468.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.03. The company had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.36%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on USPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

In related news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $406,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $135,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth $1,199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 23.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after buying an additional 20,571 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 21.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,204,000 after acquiring an additional 35,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,639.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 18,033 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $79.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $148.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

