Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,935 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Tyson Foods worth $11,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 996.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,717,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,872 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 1,509.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 576,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,396,000 after buying an additional 540,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,499,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,275,000 after buying an additional 343,889 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Tyson Foods by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 608,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,343,000 after buying an additional 334,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,970,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,806,000 after acquiring an additional 308,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.96.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

In other news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $97,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

