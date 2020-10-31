Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.45) Per Share

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Twilio in a research note issued on Monday, October 26th. William Blair analyst M. Stotler now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.48). William Blair also issued estimates for Twilio’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TWLO. Mizuho increased their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. FBN Securities upped their price target on Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.74.

Twilio stock opened at $278.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.90 and a 200-day moving average of $223.31. Twilio has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $341.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Twilio during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Twilio by 1,172.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 88.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 174.3% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total transaction of $479,669.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total value of $16,517,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $53,801,421. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

