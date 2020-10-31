Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Stock Price Up 11.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) rose 11.3% on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $46.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tupperware Brands traded as high as $34.09 and last traded at $32.05. Approximately 9,028,966 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 3,038,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Argus raised Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 410,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 72,453 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 36,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 30,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 832,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 431,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 103,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -186.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.83. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

