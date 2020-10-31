Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 132.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TUFN. ValuEngine raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tufin Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $6.44 on Thursday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.14. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.27% and a negative return on equity of 45.40%. The firm had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUFN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 23.2% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $149,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

See Also: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.