Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) PT Raised to $26.00

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Trustmark’s FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TRMK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Trustmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $23.39 on Thursday. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $35.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average is $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.34. Trustmark had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 10.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Trustmark by 3.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Trustmark during the first quarter worth about $4,564,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Trustmark by 14.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Trustmark by 3.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

