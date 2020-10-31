Truist Securiti Weighs in on Umpqua Holdings Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Umpqua in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UMPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.06.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,144,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,527 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,825,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,648 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Umpqua by 35.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,717,000 after acquiring an additional 684,540 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Umpqua by 26.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,198,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,030,000 after acquiring an additional 673,227 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

