Truist Securiti Weighs in on Independent Bank Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Independent Bank Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IBTX. Raymond James cut Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average of $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.96. Independent Bank Group has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 19.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 201.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 70.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

