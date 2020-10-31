Truist Securiti Weighs in on Denny’s Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Denny’s in a report released on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Denny’s’ FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Denny's alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DENN. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet cut Denny’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

DENN stock opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $571.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.48. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 14.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Denny’s by 3,978.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Denny’s during the first quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Denny’s during the second quarter worth $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Denny’s by 424.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,457 shares during the period. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John William Dillon sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $103,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 8,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $98,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.