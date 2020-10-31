Truist Securiti Weighs in on Concho Resources Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) – Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Concho Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $4.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.96. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CXO. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Concho Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

CXO stock opened at $41.51 on Thursday. Concho Resources has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $93.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.70.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 253,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 102,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 324,161 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,890,000 after acquiring an additional 42,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Concho Resources news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $104,700.60. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

