Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Terril Brothers Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 446,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 22,628 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Truist Financial by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 550,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,934,000 after acquiring an additional 256,530 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 235,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC opened at $42.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFC. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.