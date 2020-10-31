TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TrueBlue, Inc. is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, helping clients improve growth and performance by providing staffing, workforce management, and recruitment process outsourcing solutions. The company’s specialized workforce solutions meet clients’ needs for a reliable, efficient workforce in a wide variety of industries. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TBI. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $15.52 on Thursday. TrueBlue has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $550.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.22. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $474.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. TrueBlue’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TrueBlue will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in TrueBlue by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 356,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 31,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after buying an additional 34,512 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 9.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 7.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 259,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 18,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 116.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 116,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

