TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TrueBlue, Inc. is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, helping clients improve growth and performance by providing staffing, workforce management, and recruitment process outsourcing solutions. The company’s specialized workforce solutions meet clients’ needs for a reliable, efficient workforce in a wide variety of industries. “

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TBI has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of TrueBlue from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.60.

Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. TrueBlue has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $550.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.22. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $474.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. TrueBlue’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TrueBlue will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBI. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the third quarter worth approximately $15,634,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 122.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 385,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 202,673.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 379,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 379,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in TrueBlue by 57.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 593,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after buying an additional 216,610 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in TrueBlue during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrueBlue (TBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.