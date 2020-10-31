trivago (TRVG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect trivago to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.74 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%.
TRVG stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $475.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. trivago has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $3.62.
About trivago
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.
Featured Article: Analyst Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.