trivago (TRVG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect trivago to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.74 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%.

TRVG stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $475.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. trivago has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $3.62.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRVG. BidaskClub lowered shares of trivago from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of trivago from $2.10 to $1.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of trivago from $2.50 to $2.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. trivago presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.02.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

