Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

TRVN has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Trevena from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered Trevena from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Trevena in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Trevena in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trevena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.56.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.73.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 104.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 800.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 186.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

