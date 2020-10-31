Transocean (RIG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $412.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.44. Transocean has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $7.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

RIG has been the subject of several research reports. 140166 cut Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Transocean in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.15.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

