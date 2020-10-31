Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $150.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

TT stock opened at $132.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $146.85.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $1,230,717.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,913 shares in the company, valued at $13,163,225.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $797,785.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $879,895,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,109,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,687,000 after acquiring an additional 357,257 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,148,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,121,000 after acquiring an additional 221,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,260,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,657,000 after acquiring an additional 96,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.