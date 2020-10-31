Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $150.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.75.
TT stock opened at $132.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $146.85.
In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $1,230,717.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,913 shares in the company, valued at $13,163,225.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $797,785.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $879,895,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,109,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,687,000 after acquiring an additional 357,257 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,148,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,121,000 after acquiring an additional 221,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,260,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,657,000 after acquiring an additional 96,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.
About Trane Technologies
Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.
