Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $141.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.21% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Trane Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.75.
NYSE:TT opened at $132.75 on Thursday. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $146.85. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
In other news, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $522,567.08. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $1,230,717.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,163,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $879,895,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,109,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,687,000 after acquiring an additional 357,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,148,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,121,000 after acquiring an additional 221,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,260,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,657,000 after buying an additional 96,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.
About Trane Technologies
Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.
See Also: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.