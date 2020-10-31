Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $141.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Trane Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.75.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

NYSE:TT opened at $132.75 on Thursday. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $146.85. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $522,567.08. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $1,230,717.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,163,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $879,895,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,109,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,687,000 after acquiring an additional 357,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,148,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,121,000 after acquiring an additional 221,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,260,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,657,000 after buying an additional 96,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.