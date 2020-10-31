Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Increased to $131.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $131.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

NYSE:TT opened at $132.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.57. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $146.85.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 20,003 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $2,355,753.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,605.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 350,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,210,000 after acquiring an additional 40,122 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5,021.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $10,893,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 25.2% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

