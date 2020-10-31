Traders Purchase High Volume of Zendesk Call Options (NYSE:ZEN)

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 5,419 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 130% compared to the average daily volume of 2,356 call options.

ZEN opened at $110.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $117.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $261.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zendesk from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $86,660.00. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $432,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,393.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,938 shares of company stock valued at $10,276,003. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 328.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 26,753 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 308,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,304,000 after buying an additional 208,399 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 18,410 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

