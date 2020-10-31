Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS)

Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 3,584 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 110% compared to the average daily volume of 1,706 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TECS opened at $14.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.87. Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $104.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $809,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

