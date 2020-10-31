Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,426 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,034% compared to the average daily volume of 214 call options.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $48.67. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.22.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBL shares. ValuEngine lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,917,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 4,062.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 499,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,544,000 after buying an additional 487,265 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,415,204 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $263,986,000 after buying an additional 350,273 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,397,000 after buying an additional 280,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amia Capital LLP boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 427,696 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,600,000 after buying an additional 198,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

