Traders Buy High Volume of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Call Options (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 48,660 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 80% compared to the typical volume of 27,033 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 165.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter worth about $95,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXU opened at $9.18 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $43.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

