Traders Buy High Volume of Alkermes Call Options (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 4,133 call options on the company. This is an increase of 360% compared to the average daily volume of 898 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALKS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.64.

Get Alkermes alerts:

In other news, Director David W. Anstice sold 17,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $299,399.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,516.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,418,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,193,000 after purchasing an additional 166,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alkermes by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,737,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,319,000 after acquiring an additional 86,938 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Alkermes by 35.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,996,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,851 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 227.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,223,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 414.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,960,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,622 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.23. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.40. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.