Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 107.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,951 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.11% of Tractor Supply worth $19,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 92.0% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.15.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $17,863,673.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,753,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 163,825 shares of company stock valued at $24,535,604 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSCO opened at $133.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.25. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $157.07.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

