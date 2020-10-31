Total Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TOT)

Total Se (NYSE:TOT) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 3,814 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 401% compared to the typical volume of 762 call options.
Shares of TOT stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. Total has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97.
Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. Analysts anticipate that Total will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.
TOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC raised Total to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Total currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,619,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $793,011,000 after purchasing an additional 523,994 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,931,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $220,899,000 after purchasing an additional 726,683 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,103,494 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $72,149,000 after purchasing an additional 64,939 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter worth $50,298,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,029,045 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,577,000 after purchasing an additional 111,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.
Total Company Profile
TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.
