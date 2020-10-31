Total Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TOT)

Total Se (NYSE:TOT) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 3,814 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 401% compared to the typical volume of 762 call options.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. Total has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97.

Get Total alerts:

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. Analysts anticipate that Total will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a $0.645 dividend. This is a boost from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.22%.

TOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC raised Total to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Total currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,619,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $793,011,000 after purchasing an additional 523,994 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,931,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $220,899,000 after purchasing an additional 726,683 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,103,494 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $72,149,000 after purchasing an additional 64,939 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter worth $50,298,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,029,045 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,577,000 after purchasing an additional 111,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.