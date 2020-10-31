Torrent Capital Ltd. (TORR.V) (CVE:TORR) Shares Gap Down to $0.81

Torrent Capital Ltd. (TORR.V) (CVE:TORR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.81, but opened at $0.72. Torrent Capital Ltd. (TORR.V) shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 27,620 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $9.59 million and a PE ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.58.

In related news, Director Harold James (Jim) Megann bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,031,000 shares in the company, valued at C$953,675.

Torrent Capital Ltd. focuses on investments in private and public company securities. It also provides merchant banking services to small scale companies, as well as advisory services for corporate finance and capital markets. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd.

