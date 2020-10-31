Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the September 30th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

TOELY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tokyo Electron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

TOELY opened at $67.10 on Friday. Tokyo Electron has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.31. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Research analysts expect that Tokyo Electron will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

