Thomas T. Byrd Buys 1,000 Shares of Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Stock

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Director Thomas T. Byrd acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $25,450.00.
EFSI stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. Eagle Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $87.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.17.
Eagle Financial Services Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.