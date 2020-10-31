Thomas T. Byrd Buys 1,000 Shares of Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Stock

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Director Thomas T. Byrd acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $25,450.00.

EFSI stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. Eagle Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $87.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.17.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

