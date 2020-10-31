TheStreet Upgrades Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) from a c rating to a b rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter worth $48,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter worth $61,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 20.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter worth $134,000.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.