TheStreet Upgrades Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) from a c rating to a b rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.43.
Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.56.
In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter worth $48,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter worth $61,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 20.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter worth $134,000.
Element Solutions Company Profile
Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
Read More: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.