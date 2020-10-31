Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Decreased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 3.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dempze Nancy E purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 81,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,894,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 53,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,682,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 3,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMO opened at $473.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $449.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.95. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $490.71. The stock has a market cap of $187.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.53.

In related news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $8,318,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,337 shares of company stock worth $15,440,522. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

