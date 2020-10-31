The Williams Companies (WMB) to Release Earnings on Monday

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect The Williams Companies to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Williams Companies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average of $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.27.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.