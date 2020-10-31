The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Boosted by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,724 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.9% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $37,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 15.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 69,518 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 10.1% during the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.8% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 28,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 54,006 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

DIS opened at $121.25 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.56, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

