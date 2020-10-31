The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,518 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 1.7% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 10.1% in the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.8% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 28,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 54,006 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS opened at $121.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.11 billion, a PE ratio of -195.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

