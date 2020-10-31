The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Howard Capital Management’s 7th Largest Position

Howard Capital Management lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 17.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 42,773 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 3.1% of Howard Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $24,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cowen cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $121.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.81. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $219.11 billion, a PE ratio of -195.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

