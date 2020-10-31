The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B boosted its position in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. The Unilever Group comprises approximately 2.2% of Page Arthur B’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Unilever Group by 99.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,916,000 after purchasing an additional 758,492 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,532,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,974,000 after acquiring an additional 481,044 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,841,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,920,000 after acquiring an additional 387,215 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,886,000. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 588,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,284,000 after acquiring an additional 367,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Unilever Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

UL stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The Unilever Group has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $63.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.4845 dividend. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. The Unilever Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.03%.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

