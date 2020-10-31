The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 59,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Gardiner Nancy B lifted its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Unilever Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

UL opened at $56.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day moving average is $57.30. The Unilever Group has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.03%.

The Unilever Group Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

