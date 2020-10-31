The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. The Trade Desk reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Trade Desk.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.91. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $320.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $580.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $210.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.07.

Shares of TTD opened at $566.45 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $675.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 228.41, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $540.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.64.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total value of $39,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total value of $74,967.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,934,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,645 in the last ninety days. 13.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.0% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 105.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 29.3% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Trade Desk (TTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.