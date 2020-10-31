The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Cut to $24.00

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.67 and a beta of 0.78. The Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.93 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,987,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,093,000 after buying an additional 661,044 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 326.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,865,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959,109 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,339,000 after buying an additional 165,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,662,000 after buying an additional 62,742 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,638,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,440,000 after buying an additional 52,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, and Atkins Endulge brand names. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

