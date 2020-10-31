The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Lowered by Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 3.7% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $9,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,140 shares in the company, valued at $18,019,026.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 464,081 shares of company stock worth $64,904,025. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $137.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

