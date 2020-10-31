The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 2.9% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

PG stock opened at $137.10 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $145.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.55.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,019,026.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,081 shares of company stock valued at $64,904,025 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

