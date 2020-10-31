The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.8% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 464,081 shares of company stock worth $64,904,025. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $137.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $339.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

