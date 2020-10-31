The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) CEO Sells $114,779.00 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) CEO Barry Port sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total value of $114,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,718,410.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Barry Port also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 12th, Barry Port sold 25,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $1,468,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Barry Port sold 22,242 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $1,350,089.40.

ENSG stock opened at $58.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $61.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 20.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENSG. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 1,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

