The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Cut to $165.00

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.32.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $144.39 on Thursday. The Boeing has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $375.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.58.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing will post -10.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.8% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.