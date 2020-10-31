Textron (NYSE:TXT) Trading Up 6.2% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)’s share price was up 6.2% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $34.63 and last traded at $34.07. Approximately 2,266,142 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,726,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.09.

The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

TXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen downgraded Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Vertical Research upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $9,176,692.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,951 shares in the company, valued at $34,969,745.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $2,802,814.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,377,177.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 105.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 62.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.65.

Textron Company Profile (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

