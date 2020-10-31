Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $74.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s current price.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.39.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $70.03 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $76.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 79.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $270,604.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,743 shares in the company, valued at $6,263,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,550 shares of company stock worth $13,698,985 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 93,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 20,518 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $956,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

